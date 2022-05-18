Newly recruited constables to remain at reporting units in flood affected Barak Valley, Dima Hasao

Silchar, May 18: At a time when the hostile weather and incessant rain have caused havoc across the State and disrupted road and railway connectivity of Barak Valley districts and Dima Hasao district with the rest of the state, the Assam Police has asked the newly recruited persons in the post of constables to remain at their reporting units

In a tweet on Tuesday, Special DGP (L& O) GP Singh has said:

"For information of newly inducted Constables - Due to the landslide, road/railway link to Barak Valley districts and Dima Hasao district has been disrupted. Newly recruited constables from and to these districts would remain at reporting Unit till communication link is restored."

Meanwhile, DIG (Southern Range) KJ Saikia has informed that there are 69 newly recruited constables from Dima Hasao district. Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said that there are 314 such newly recruited constables in the district and all of them have reported here. Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah also informed that there are 211 such recruits and all of them have already reported on Monday. Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay also said that there are 110 fresh recruits including 17 women in the district who were scheduled to undergo their training from May 18.

On the other hand, Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul informed that on being urged by the newly recruited constables and also some of the family members from Karimganj district, he had communicated the concerns to the Special DGP (L& O).