Newly elected Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain visits Chenga, reacts to CM's remarks

Barpeta , June 12: Newly elected Member of Parliament from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, Rakibul Hussain, visited Chenga assembly constituency under his parliamentary jurisdiction on Wednesday. The Congress leader's visit aimed to express gratitude to the voters who supported his candidature in the recently concluded general elections.

Addressing a public gathering at Majdia in Chenga, Hussain thanked the people for their overwhelming support, which paved the way for his electoral victory. He also responded to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on the voting pattern in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

"Not only Dhubri, but people from all ethnic groups across Assam have voted for the Congress," Hussain stated, asserting the party's widespread appeal among diverse communities.

Regarding the Chief Minister's claim of securing 92 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, Hussain expressed scepticism. He predicted that if Sarma remained at the helm, the BJP would secure only 29 seats in the upcoming polls.

Hussain also commented on the political future of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), asserting that the party has already been "bid farewell" by the people. He clarified that while no AIUDF MLA would be brought into the Congress fold, the party would welcome workers from the Trinamool Congress if they wished to join.