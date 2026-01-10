Newborn found dumped in Brahmaputra near Dhubri, police launch probe

Dhubri, Jan 10: The body of a newborn was recovered from the Brahmaputra River near Jogamaya Ghat in Dhubri on Saturday, triggering a police probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to preliminary inputs, the infant was allegedly delivered at a medical facility and later dumped into the river.

The matter came to light after local residents noticed the body floating in the river and alerted the Dhubri Police.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and retrieved the newborn’s body from the river, officials said.

The body was later sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for a medico-legal examination to determine the cause and time of death.

Confirming the recovery, the officer-in-charge of Dhubri Police Station said an investigation has been launched to identify the woman involved and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident.

“Only after investigation we would be able to provide further details,” the official said.

The recovery drew local residents to the riverbank, with many expressing shock and distress over the incident.

Some residents alleged that the act may have been carried out by a woman and voiced concern over the apparent abandonment of the newborn.

Police said they are examining hospital records, CCTV footage and other leads to establish whether the delivery took place at a healthcare facility and to identify those responsible.

Authorities have appealed to the public to share any information that could assist the investigation, as the case continues to unfold.