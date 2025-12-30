New York Women in Film & TV honours Rima Das for 'Village Rockstars 2'

Guwahati, Dec 30: Filmmaker Rima Das has been honoured with the New York Women in Film and Television (NYWFT) Award for Excellence in Directing 2025 for her latest feature film Village Rockstars 2.

She is among 11 international filmmakers recognised this year for their contribution to cinema.

Reacting to the honour, Das said the recognition held deep meaning for her journey as a storyteller. She said the award was not only a personal achievement but also a reaffirmation that stories from India, told with honesty and lived experience, can travel across borders.

She added that the support strengthened her belief in building a more inclusive global cinema.

NYWIFT is one of the most respected non-profit organisations in the US entertainment industry. It works to support, promote and celebrate women across film, television and digital media.

Describing its core philosophy, NYWIFT CEO Cynthia López has said the organisation is built on the idea of filmmakers supporting filmmakers, creating a global ecosystem that sustains women’s creative voices and careers.

This year’s list of awardees includes Suzannah Herbert for Natchez, Cherien Dabis for All That’s Left of You, Shonali Bose for A Fly on the Wall, Rachel Immaraj for An Unquiet Mind, Elena Neuman for Looking UP, Kerstin Karlhuber for After All, Lisa Cunningham for Me Period, Jackie Quinones for Miles Away, Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni for Cutting Through Rocks, and Rachel Israel for The Floaters.

The latest recognition further cements Das’s position as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Indian independent cinema, with films rooted in lived realities and stories emerging from the Northeast continuing to find global resonance.