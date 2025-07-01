New sports complex in Golaghat school built in Rs 3.50 crores inaugurated by CM Sarma

Dergaon, July 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed sports complex at Golaghat Government Bezbaruah HS School on Monday.

The project was constructed with a cost of Rs 3.50 crore sanctioned by the NRL under its CSR fund.

“The sports museum attached to the sports complex constructed at the school is the first of its kind in the State. The complex will complement the needs of the U-18 players of the district,” Chief Minister said after inaugurating the complex.

In his speech, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the materials preserved in the museum. Various historic items, including the track suit of sprinter Bhogeswar Baruah, boots of footballer Swadhin Dekaraja, Olympic jersey of boxer Lovelina Borgohain, shoes of sprinter Heema Das, among others, have been preserved here.

He also urged Minister Ajanta Neog to take initiative to preserve the old building of the school as a heritage one. The Chief Minister also referred to some of the former students of the school – Swahid Kushal Konwar, Dr Devaprasad Baruah, Dhirendranath Burahgohain, Deepak Goswami, Anupam Saikia, Prasanta Goswami, etc. The school was established way back in 1885.

After this, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of an urban drinking water supply project, which was constructed under the Town and Country Planning Department with a cost of Rs 100 crore. It is planned to supply water uninterrupted to 55,000 people from the river Dhansiri.

He also inaugurated a table tennis stadium constructed by the Golaghat Sports Association.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the historic Athkhelia Namghar and expressed satisfaction with the development works being carried out there with financial assistance sanctioned by the State government. He also visited the NRL site to take stock of the preparation for the forthcoming PM’s visit to Numaligarh.