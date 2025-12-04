New Rs 1.76-Cr block positions Rupai High School as education hub

Doomdooma, Dec 4: Marking a fresh chapter in the educational landscape of the region, a newly constructed two-storey building of Rupai High School was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Cabinet Minister and Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala.

The building, completed under the ‘Strengthening of Existing School (IX-X) Buildings’ scheme of Samagra Shiksha Abhijan for 2019-20, was built at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore. The project was approved by PAB, MHRD, Government of India.

The inauguration ceremony, held this afternoon on the school premises, began with a Borgeet by student Gargi Hazarika, setting a graceful tone for the event. The programme witnessed the presence of community leaders, educationists and several distinguished guests, all gathered to celebrate this long-awaited addition to the school’s infrastructure.

Teacher of the school Anup Kumar Bordoloi moderated the event while retired headmaster Prakash Dutta delivered the welcome address, who reminisced about the school’s early years and his long association with it.

Doomdooma College principal Dr Kamaleswar Kalita lauded the internal design and functionality of the new building, describing the school as an emerging educational asset for the locality. He stressed that strong infrastructure is essential for improving the academic environment in rural areas and urged village schools to continue striving for excellence.

Former management committee secretary Benu Borah recounted the challenges faced during the school’s establishment, while Tinsukia district Inspector of Schools Binti Sharma shared her views on the school’s growth and prospects.

The occasion also saw the release of the 28th book by noted writer, essayist and former secretary of Tinsukia Zila Sahitya Sabha, Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukon. Titled Srishti Chintar Safura, the book was officially launched by Minister Gowala.

In his address, Gowala said that the greater Doomdooma area is experiencing a ‘significant transformation’ in the field of education. He highlighted the increasing number of schools across the state and the substantial improvement in infrastructure of primary schools in tea garden areas. Such facilities, he noted, create a positive learning environment for students. The minister also shared updates on various development projects underway in Doomdooma.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Manoj Dutta, President of the School Management and Development Committee, bringing the event to a warm and celebratory close.





By

Correspondent