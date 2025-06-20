New Raha flyover faces backlash over streetlight failure, locals blame NHAI

Raha, June 20: The newly constructed Raha flyover on National Highway-37 at Raha Chariali has become a safety hazard after dark due to non-functional streetlights for over a month.

The lack of illumination has raised serious concerns over the safety of motorists as the NHAI engineers and officials concerned are yet to respond to the situation, alleged local residents.

Motorists and local residents have raised serious safety concerns over the lack of functioning streetlights on the newly inaugurated Raha flyover, which has become increasingly hazardous to navigate after dark.

Speaking to this newspaper, several motorists said driving on the unlit stretch is extremely risky, especially with limited road signage and the blinding glare of high-beam headlights from oncoming vehicles. The situation is further complicated for passengers who wait on the flyover at night to board buses to other districts, as they are left vulnerable in the absence of proper lighting.

The flyover, opened to traffic in July 2024, has already witnessed multiple serious accidents. Locals now fear that the absence of lighting could result in more mishaps if the issue is not addressed urgently.

Interestingly, two other flyovers – located at Demow and Borghat bypass along NH-37 and constructed simultaneously – have fully functional and well-maintained lighting systems. In contrast, the Raha flyover, despite being in a comparatively busier zone with heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement, remains in the dark.

Residents have expressed disappointment over the National Highways Authority of India’s failure to address the problem and have urged the district administration to intervene immediately and ensure the flyover is properly illuminated for the safety and convenience of commuters.





