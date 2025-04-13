New Rabha Hasong leadership sworn in; CM pledges to address concerns

Goalpara, Apr 13: The newly elected members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) took their oaths of office at the Council Secretariat premises in Udaypur, Dudhnai, Goalpara district, on Sunday.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and state BJP President MP Dilip Saikia, amongst several other dignitaries.

The event began with Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khandindra Choudhury administering the oath to Tankeshwar Rabha, who was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Council for his third term.

Tankeshwar Rabha took his oath in the Rabha language, reflecting the cultural significance of the occasion.

In addition to the CEM, Sonaram Rabha, the elected representative from Hahim constituency in Kamrup district, was sworn in as the Speaker of the Council, while Alka Rabha, representing the Salpara constituency in Goalpara district, was appointed as the Deputy Speaker. Following this, all newly elected members of the Council took their oaths collectively.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma paid tribute to Rabha King Dodan, pledging to erect a 100-foot tall statue in his honour.

"Just as we installed a statue of Lachit Barphukan, we will also install a statue of King Dodan. It is my wish to honour kings who defeated the Mughals," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister also outlined several key initiatives for the Council, including the allocation of a dedicated budget and separate financial grants for each constituency within the Council area.

He further announced plans for a tripartite discussion involving the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the State Government, and the Centre to address pressing issues.

“We will hold a tripartite discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues concerning the Rabha people. This will be the first such talk to directly address the concerns of the Rabha community,” Sarma reiterated.

In a significant assurance, CM Sarma declared that the long-standing demand for a separate autonomous council for Rabha people residing outside the RHAC area would be resolved before August 15.

He reiterated the government's commitment to resolving all issues related to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.



