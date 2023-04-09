New president of Silchar Dist Cong denies resignation of MLAs

Silchar, April 9: Amidst the hullabaloo over the reported incident of resignation by Congress MLAs of Barak Valley- Kamalakshya Dey Purakyastha, Misbahul Islam Laskar and Khalil Uddin Mazumder as a protest against the decision by the Congress party on the appointment of the new Silchar district Congress president, two among the three have brushed aside any such developments to have taken place.

When contacted, Misbahul Islam Laskar, the legislator from Borkhola constituency of Cachar district and also a former state minister said, " there were dissidence in the party over the issue of the appointment of the new Silchar district Congress committee (DCC) president Abhijit Paul as we felt we were not considered for sharing our views on the issue.

We also sensed that because of such a move, the party workers at the grassroots had hinted of leaving the party which was a major cause of concern for us.

However, everything has been sorted out now as we have had a thorough discussion with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and All India Congress Committee leadership. We shall go by what the party high command decides on the issue. But, we have placed an appeal before the party high command to rethink on the issue."

Khalil Uddin Mazumder took to his social media and denied the reports of tendering resignation from the party. He claimed they will abide by the decision of the party and expressed hope that in the larger interest, the Congress leadership will take the best decision.

Abhijit Paul, the new Silchar DCC president has however, blatantly denied any infighting in the party over him being appointed as the new chief of the Silchar District Congress Committee. "In a party which is over 100 years old, I consider myself fortunate to have been entrusted with the responsibility to steer the Silchar DCC abiding by the norms of the APCC and the AICC. I thank the AICC and APCC leadership for investing their trust in me for the responsibility.

No one has rendered any sort of resignation and there is absolutely no resentment or dissent or infighting of any sort after I was appointed as the DCC president.

In fact, I have had talks with honourable MLAs of North Karimganj Borkhola and Katigorah and I feel their blessings and wishes will guide me through this very important journey in the days ahead.

We have two crucial elections- Panchayat and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which the Congress party is united and resolved," Paul claimed. It may be mentioned that Abhijit Paul, was recently appointed as the new president of the Silchar District Congress Committee by the Congress leadership replacing Tamal Kanti Banik who has been named as the APCC general secretary. Interestingly, Banik has turned down the new responsibility.