Ahead of 2026 State polls, new political party 'Jana Jagaran Asom' formed in Dhemaji

Dhemaji, Oct. 20: More than 500 leaders of different communities of Jonai Assembly constituency assembled in a representative meeting at Jonai Ruwad village on Sunday and formed a regional political party in the name of 'Jana Jagaran Asom'.

The meeting discussed the pros and cons of the political situation in Jonai constituency including participation in forthcoming Assembly and panchayat elections, and the Mising (tribal) Council election.

Chairing the meeting, former Mising Students' Union (TMPK) leader Lenin Doley, said that some sections of people are deprived of government benefits due to 'politics'. He appealed to the people to adopt their new political platform for electing an imperial and able leader to represent the local people.

The meeting after threadbare discussions, unanimously constituted the central committee of the new political party including former Mising Autonomous Council executive member Raju Medok as President, former Kemi-Jelom panchayat president (Congress) Sankar Taying as Working President, and Bishal Basumatary as the General Secretary.

In the meeting, the participants formed a full-fledged women’s wing led by former Mising Council general member Geetanjali Bori, as also the youth wing to be led by Lukesh Basumatary.

Jana Jagaran Asom (JJA)'s Jonai block convenor Bijoy Lalung, who addressed the press, informed that the party will initially field candidates in the forthcoming panchayat, tribal council, and Assembly election in Dhemaji district.