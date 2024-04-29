New pet hospital Prolife Vet Care inaugurated in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Apr 29:In an exciting development for pet lovers in the local community, a new pet hospital, named Prolife Vet Care, officially opened its doors. The clinic, located on Borpara Ward No. 5, aims to provide comprehensive veterinary services to ensure the health and well-being of beloved pets.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by enthusiastic pet owners, veterinarians, and community leaders, who eagerly welcomed the new addition to the neighborhood. Dr. Maitrayee Devi, the lead veterinarian and founder of Prolife Vet Care, expressed her passion for animal care and her commitment to providing top-notch services to furry companions.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Dr. Pradyut Kumar Sarmah, also the chief guest, and distinguished guest Dr. Rupak Kumar Nath of the event. Sarmah congratulated, Dr. Maitrayee, Dr. Rupam and the team for taking up the mantle for providing compassionate care, advanced veterinary treatments, and personalised attention to every pet that walks through our doors.



The event was graced by representatives of seventeen companies from the pet industry. They put up stalls displaying medicine and pet products for veterinary care.



The clinic boasts a modern and inviting facility equipped with X-rays, Biochemical and Haematology, along with in-patient unit and a team of experienced veterinarians and staff members. Services offered include routine check-ups, vaccinations, surgical procedures, grooming, and nutritional counselling, among others.



Pet parents expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opening, citing the convenience of having a comprehensive pet care facility in the neighbourhood.



With its commitment to excellence and dedication to serving the community's pets, Prolife Vet Care is poised to become a cherished institution for pet owners in the area. As the clinic embarks on its journey to enrich the lives of animals and their families, it aims to foster strong bonds and create a healthier, happier pet community for years to come.

