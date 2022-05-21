New low-lying areas inundated in Silchar and adjoining areas

Silchar May 21: Even though water level of river Barak at Annapurna Ghat is showing a decreasing trend over the past few hours and measured at 21.09 metres at 9am on Saturday with the water level flowing at 1.26 metres above the danger level of 19.83 meters, many new areas, mostly low-lying spots have been inundated causing serious inconveniences to the residents across Silchar and adjoining areas.

Many areas of Public School Road, Shyamananda Ashram Road, Netaji School Road in Rangirkhari have been waterlogged since evening and water is reportedly flowing at a brisk pace.

On the other hand, owing to the prevailing flood condition and swelling level of river Barak, the PHE barge at Sadarghat has been affected as water supply into many areas has been hit for the past few days.

Officials at the PHE water treatment plant at Sadarghat informed that on Wednesday, the delivery lines have been badly affected because of the abrupt rise and strong current at river Barak. "We had to engage divers to mend the pumps to restore the water supply. But amidst the hindrances, we are not able to supply water like the normal situation. However, we are working on war footing to restore the situation at the earliest possible time," a senior PHE official informed.