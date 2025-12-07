New land customs station to come up at Samrang on Assam–Bhutan border

Guwahati, Dec 7: A new Land Customs Station (LCS) is being set up along the Indo-Bhutan border at Samrang in Udalguri district.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati Jigme Thinlye Namgyal today discussed matters pertaining to the new LCS.

“During the meeting, we reviewed issues related to the operationalisation of the LCS, with particular focus on facilitating appropriate interim arrangements to enable its functioning,” Kota said.

Earlier this year, a committee comprising representatives from all stakeholder agencies was constituted to undertake a joint site visit and explore viable measures to develop the Samrang into a functional border point to enhance import and export activities.

Currently, there are two LCSs along the Assam-Bhutan border – Darranga (Baksa) and Hatisar (Chirang).

Volume of trade through Darranga LCS during 2023-24 was Rs 1096 crore – with exports amounting to Rs 736.42 crore and imports pegged at Rs 359.61 crore. Trade through Hatisar was to the tune of Rs 811 crore.