‘New India will hit back’: CM Sarma, Opposition laud Armed Forces’ counterstrike

Guwahati, May 7: Hours after India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said the country knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies.

“This is the ‘New India’. India knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies. The enemies of India, wherever they are, will be killed inside their own homes,” Sarma posted on a micro-blogging site, along with a poster that stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an apt response and the Indian Armed Forces had avenged the Pahalgam killings.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in the state lauded the armed forces for targeting terror hideouts across the border, stating that the response was justified.

The Congress, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) all expressed support for the government in its efforts to ensure national security. “#OperationSindoor #JaiHind... #IndianArmedForces is responding appropriately!” posted Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on social media.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi extended unconditional support to the Centre’s action, saying, “For the safety and security of the country and its people, we will support all decisions taken by the Government of India.”

The AJP, too, endorsed the military operation. “We extend our full support to this fight against terrorism, launched for the security of the country. We have full faith in the Indian Army. We are proud of our armed forces,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said in a joint statement.

India’s strike, conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine locations in Pakistan and PoK, killing more than 70 terrorists. The counterstrike came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

-PTI