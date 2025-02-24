New flowering plant species ‘Torenia goalparensis’ discovered in Goalpara

Guwahati, Feb 24: Gauhati University researchers have discovered a new flowering plant species in the Goalpara district, adding to the state's remarkable floral diversity.

Assam, being a part of a biodiversity hotspot, is home to an astonishing number of more than 4,500 species of flowering plants and ferns. The new flowering plant discovered by the team of researchers from the Department of Botany, GU, has been named Torenia goalparensis. The botanical discovery was made by Dr. Namita Nath, associate professor, and her research team comprising Shilpa Roy, Kshiprativ Basumatary, and Madhushmita Nath.

The findings have been officially published in the reputed international scientific journal Phytotaxa.

"The researchers dedicated the species name to Goalpara, the region where it was first spotted and identified. Belonging to the Linderniaceae family, Torenia goalparensis was found flourishing in the fallow rice fields near Dhupdhara. It is very interesting to note that the newly discovered species belongs to the same family with a very significant medicinal herb, Bonnaya ruelloides, which is known as kachidoriya bon in Assamese," Dr. Nath told The Assam Tribune.

The researchers noted its erect growth habit, distinctively shaped leaves, unique floral characteristics, and the absence of horn-like appendages on the anterior filaments, though it possesses remnant staminal appendages in the form of protuberances.

The discovery of Torenia goalparensis underscores the botanical richness of Assam and highlights the importance of continued field research. "This discovery enriches our understanding of Assam's rich flora and highlights the need for conservation efforts in rapidly changing landscapes," Dr. Nath said. According to the current classification, there are about 69 species of Torenia worldwide, the majority of which are found in Asia, South America, and Africa. Torenia asiatica L. is the Indian-type species. The exact number of species of the genus Torenia found in the Indian subcontinent is hazy due to a lack of extensive research work and its conflicting circumscription.





Sivasish Thakur