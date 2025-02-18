New era for Assam Sahitya Sabha: One-post rule enforced, women get 33% reservation

Jorhat, Feb 18: The Assam Sahitya Sabha is set to usher in a new era for its executive committee for the 2025-27 term. The premier literary organisation has introduced a series of reforms aimed at streamlining operations and ensuring greater inclusivity.

At a press meet on Tuesday, it was officially announced that the organisation would implement a "One Person, One Post" policy.

Under this rule, no individual would be allowed to hold more than one position within the Assam Sahitya Sabha, and members of the same family would not be permitted to occupy multiple posts.

Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, stated that another key reform would be the reservation of 33% of committee positions for women.

“From now on, a person will hold only one position in the Assam Sahitya Sabha, not multiple. We are also providing more opportunities for women, with 33% of positions reserved for them,” he told the press.

The move is expected to enhance gender inclusivity and foster a more balanced and diverse representation. “It will help women have a stronger voice in the Sabha’s decision-making processes,” he added.

These reforms are seen as part of a broader effort to establish a more transparent and equitable structure for the prestigious literary body, known for its role in promoting Assamese culture, language, and literature.

Goswami further stated that executive meetings for the years 2025 and 2027 would be conducted in a more streamlined manner.

“In these years, each session will be held for a single day. As a departure from tradition, members will no longer receive customary gifts like gamusas. Instead, books will be presented as tokens of appreciation, marking a modern approach to the Sabha’s customs,” he said.

The president also announced the new executive committee for the 2025-27 term, adding that the first executive meeting would take place on 9 March at the Assam Sahitya Sabha headquarters.