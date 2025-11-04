New drought-resistant rice ‘Arun’ launched to help farmers facing erratic weather

Jorhat, Nov 4: A new drought-resistant variety of rice, developed by the Assam Rice Research Institute (ARRI), Titabar, was officially released among farmers in honour of veteran agricultural scientist Dr Arun Pathak.

The variety, named “Arun”, was launched by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora during the celebration of Kisaan Diwas (Farmers’ Day) at the institute, on Tuesday.

The day-long programme featured a farmers’ fair, felicitation of progressive cultivators from across the state, and the unveiling of several new agricultural initiatives.

Speaking at the do, Minister Bora informed that Dr Pathak himself had chosen the name “Arun” for the new rice variety during his lifetime.

He said the variety’s drought-resilient qualities would be particularly beneficial for farmers affected by erratic rainfall and climate change.

“We must adapt and move forward in line with changing weather patterns. Such innovations will immensely help our farmers,” Bora said, stressing the importance of developing climate-resilient crops to secure Assam’s agricultural future.

The newly developed rice variety is expected to aid farmers as they battle the growing impact of erratic weather patterns across the region, particularly in Assam.

In 2025, 27 districts in the state faced an acute drought-like situation triggered by a rainfall deficit of over 40 per cent, prompting the Assam government to issue a notification outlining urgent measures to mitigate the crisis.

The Minister also distributed over a thousand areca nut saplings among farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and encourage crop diversification.

Reflecting on the institute’s century-old legacy, Bora stressed that the Titabar centre remains one of Assam’s most vital agricultural research institutions.

“Established in 1923 after the first in Karimganj in 1913, this Rice Research Station is one of the oldest. Over the years, it has made remarkable progress in research and crop development. In 2023, this centre was also recognised by ICAR as the Best Rice Research Station in the country,” he said.

Founded in 1923, the Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar, continues to lead agricultural innovation in the region through seed research and farmer-oriented programmes.

The event was attended by Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, Assam Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vidyut Chandan Deka, and over a hundred farmers from various districts.