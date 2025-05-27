New coordination body formed in Silchar to press for Manipuri Autonomous Council

Silchar, May 27: Demanding the creation of Manipuri autonomous council in the State, Manipuri Autonomous Council Demand Co-ordination Committee, Assam was formed in Silchar on Sunday.

The body was formed in a joint meeting of representatives of some of the leading Manipuri civil society organizations (CSOs) held at Keisam Luhong Sanglen, Rongpur in Silchar.

The meeting, convened by the Manipuri National Council (MNC), Manipuri Youth Front of Assam (MYFA), and Young Manipuri Council, Assam (YMCA) witnessed the participation of several key organizations, including the All Assam Manipuri Women Meirapaibi Co-ordination Committee, Apunba Meira Paibi Lup, All Assam Meiteis’ Women Protection and Development Committee, Society for Meitei Chamber of Commerce, Women Action Committee for Village Protection, and All Assam Manipuri Muslim Meirapaibi Sangtha among others.

Social activist Kangabam Shantee Kumar Singh presided over the meeting which resolved to form the coordination committee with the primary aim of demanding the creation of a Manipuri autonomous council in Assam.

Kangabam Shantee Kumar Singh was appointed as the chairman of the newly constituted body.

Advocate Ngangom Romakanta is named the working chairman while Keisam Kamdev, Aruna Devi, Beni Mishra, Sangita Begum, Thangjam Brojen, Romen Luwang are holding the post of vice chairman.

Kshetrimayum Singhajit is the convenor of the committee while Seram Herajit, Dr Raju Khumujam, Konthoujam Sunita are the co-conveners and Okram Lakhikanta, Roshan Erom are the joint conveners. Athokpam Niten is named the treasurer and Keisam Anand is the joint treasurer of the committee.