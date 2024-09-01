New CM office to be set up in Dibrugarh; to remain operational 4 days a month

Guwahati, Sept 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to establish of a new Chief Minister’s office in Dibrugarh district.

The announcement was made during a Facebook Live session on Saturday evening. Addressing the general public, Chief Minister Sarma also stated that he will visit Dibrugarh on September 5.

“A new Chief Minister’s office will be established in Dibrugarh, which will operate at least four days a month. It will be dedicated to serving the North and Upper Assam regions,” Sarma said.

Before his visit to Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive in North Lakhimpur on the evening of September 3 for a cabinet meeting the following day.

Sarma also mentioned that cabinet ministers will not dine at government expense but will instead visit BJP workers' homes during their visit.

“Our goal during the meeting will be to focus on the development of the district and its people,” Sarma said.

The establishment of the new Chief Minister’s office appears to be a strategic response to the recent unrest in Upper Assam, where there has been a demand for the safety of indigenous communities.

Recently, several local organisations issued threats to certain minority communities, demanding they leave Upper Assam districts or "face the consequences."

Additionally, the Chief Minister outlined plans to present two new bills in the upcoming assembly session, focusing on "Love Jihad" and the protection of land in tribal areas of the state.