New CJI likely to lay foundation of judicial township in North Guwahati in Jan

Guwahati, Nov 9: The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 478.78 crore for the first phase of a state-of-the-art judicial township at Rangmahal in North Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday evening.

The ambitious project, to be built over 100 bighas, will be developed in three phases by the Public Works Department (PWD). Once complete, the township will serve as the region’s “apex judicial hub”.

“It will include a High Court building, a Bar building, and an office building, all interconnected through bridges. We are hopeful that we will invite the Chief Justice of India in January 2026 to lay the foundation of the new building,” Sarma said after the Cabinet meeting.

The upcoming Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, who will assume office on November 24, 2025, is expected to preside over the foundation event.

According to Sarma, the new complex will accommodate 31 judges simultaneously. Advocates of the High Court will have a dedicated six-storey building.

“The township will be accessible through two roads, including a new four-lane route that will be taken up soon from the new bridge over Brahmaputra,” he added.

On the fate of the current Gauhati High Court premises at Dighalipukhuri, the Chief Minister said the government plans to put the historic structure to good use.

“We can develop a judicial museum and an international arbitration centre at Latasil. The existing library can be turned into a full-fledged legal library building,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which is slated to be tabled in the Assembly session starting November 25.

The proposed law prescribes imprisonment of up to seven years for individuals involved in a second or subsequent marriage, while their first marriage remains valid.

The offence has been classified as non-cognisable, making immediate bail unavailable to offenders. “There is also a provision to compensate women victims in the Bill,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the law will not extend to members of Scheduled Tribes or Sixth Schedule areas such as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong.

“It will apply to everyone except tribal people. Minority Muslims residing in Sixth Schedule areas before 2005 will also be exempted,” he said.

Sarma further noted that the law would not apply retrospectively, “Cases registered prior to the date of application under the Bill will not come under its ambit.”