New Bornagar power hub to cut Northeast’s dependence on Bongaigaon substation

Guwahati, Dec 15: A new high-capacity transmission project is coming up at Bornagar under the North Eastern States Strengthening Scheme (NESS) to reduce the region's dependence on the flood-prone Bongaigaon substation.

At present, the Bongaigaon substation at Salakati functions as the primary gateway for electricity flow from the rest of India into the Northeastern Region, with nearly all major power connections routed through it. Officials say this concentration poses a systemic risk, as any disruption at Bongaigaon—located in a flood-prone zone—could severely affect power supply across the Northeast, particularly in Assam.

To mitigate this vulnerability and enhance grid reliability, a second major 765/400/220 kV power hub has been planned at Bornagar, spanning Gadaapith and Bhogpur villages under the Sarupeta circle in Bajali district. The project will be implemented through NER Expansion Transmission Limited, a special purpose entity approved by the Centre.

Officials said the Bornagar facility will initially operate as a 400 kV switching station, with provisions for future upgrades. It will be connected to the national grid by re-routing sections of the existing Bongaigaon-Balipara and Alipurduar-Bongaigaon transmission lines, creating an alternative corridor for power flow from Eastern India into the Northeast.

"The project will significantly improve redundancy and resilience of the regional grid," a senior power sector official said. "By creating an alternate entry point, it reduces the risk of large-scale outages and strengthens supply stability for both rural and urban consumers."

The initiative is part of the broader NESS framework, which focuses on reinforcing transmission infrastructure across the Northeastern states to meet rising demand, improve reliability, and lower technical losses. Assam's electricity requirement has been growing sharply amid infrastructure expansion, industrial activity, and urbanisation, officials noted.

Reduced transmission losses will help lower the overall cost of power procurement, translating into savings for end consumers over time.

Land acquisition for the Bornagar substation is currently under way.

