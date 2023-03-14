New BJYM Presidents appointed for Kamrup and Karimganj districts

Karimganj, March 14: Ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary and Panchayat election, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state committee has announced a list of two new District presidents and state executive members.

In a notification issued the Siddankhu Ankur Baruah, state President of BJYM has announced the names of the district presidents and executive members for two districts. Biren Das for Karimganj and Hrishav Ranjan Das for Kamrup (North) as district president.

On the other hand Pinak Pani Das (Karimganj) and Abhishek Mishra (Kamrup) appointed as new state executive members.

Earlier The BJP removed the President of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Karimganj district Biswarup Bhattacharjee from his post for allegedly involving in physical assault.

Regarding which a notice has been issued by Siddangkhu Angkur Baruah where he stated that Biswarup Bhattacharjee has been involved in the untoward and anti party activities, which amount to breach the discipline of the BJP and as per decision of BJYM Assam unit Bhattacharjee has been removed from his post.