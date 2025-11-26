New bill proposes quasi-judicial body to safeguard Assam’s Satras and heritage lands

Guwahati, Nov 26: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta today tabled a Bill in the State Assembly for establishing a development commission for the preservation of Satras.

The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, seeks to establish the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission as a specialised, quasi-judicial body to protect, preserve, manage, maintain and regulate Satras and their lands. They will be able to entertain appeals and petitions against orders of District Commissioners, undertake surveys and inspections and suo moto inquiries and encroachment, and recommend conservation measures for heritage structures and artefacts.

For effective adjudication and enforcement, the commission will be vested with the powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Pro-cedure (1908).

The commission will be headed by a retired Judge of the High Court, to be appointed by the State government, while the Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms will be the member secretary. There will be five members representing the Satras and one retired civil servant.

It will have powers to take up suo motu investigation in cases of encroachment, and its observations will be binding on the DCs for further action.

An Assam Satra Preservation and Development Fund will also be created, while officials will be deployed on deputation to ensure functionality without creating a permanent establishment.

"The Bills seek to create a coherent, accountable and legally robust framework to preserve Assam's Vaishnavite heritage, protect State lands from encroachment and misuse, and enable planned, culturally sensitive development in the public interest," the objectives of the Bills said.