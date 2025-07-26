New ammonia-urea plant AVFCCL incorporated in Namrup: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 26: The Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), a new brownfield ammonia-urea plant within the existing fertilizer complex in Namrup, has officially been incorporated as a company, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sharing the certificate of incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on social media, Sarma said the newly formed entity is a joint venture (JV) between the Government of Assam and other partners. The development marks a significant step forward in reviving and expanding the state’s fertilizer production capacity.

"A new beginning. Pleased to share that the Assam Valley Fertilizer And Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), has been incorporated as a JV company of Govt of Assam and other partners," he said.

"This company will power up and realise the dream of the Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup, which was announced by the Govt of India," he added.

The chief minister said this new entity will play a key role in taking forward Assam's ambitions of being one of the top five states of the country.

The new brownfield complex within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, was approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

Sarma had earlier stated that work on it will commence by December.









