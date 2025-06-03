New ABSU president announces ‘Bodofa Camp’ to empower youth, strengthen ideals

Kokrajhar, June 3: Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary have been reinstated as the President and General Secretary respectively of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), during an extended sitting of the Union at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, on Tuesday.

The meeting witnessed the active participation of ABSU delegates, senior leaders, and student representatives. Discussions focused on reinforcing the union’s long-standing commitments, including the effective implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord, educational reforms through ‘Mission Quality Education,’ socio-economic upliftment of the Bodo community, and the preservation of Bodo language, literature, and culture.

One of the most notable announcements came from Dipen Boro, who unveiled plans to launch a week-long ‘Bodofa Camp’ aimed at nurturing a disciplined and ideologically sound youth force within the organisation.

“We are forming a new committee that includes both experienced members and young students, many of whom are from Bodoland University and Delhi. We want to channel their energy to strengthen ABSU and serve our community. The Bodofa Camp will be organised to enhance the physical and mental well-being of our workers, instill values, discipline, and the guiding principles of ABSU. Our focus will be on character building and collective responsibility,” Boro said.

He further emphasised that ABSU’s work must always place the interests of the Bodo tribe above all, followed by the organisation and its members. “We will align our goals with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, especially when it comes to education reform and youth empowerment,” he added.

Boro also said that the Union will continue its grassroots-level engagement to address the issues faced by the Bodo people and called for collective dedication to ABSU’s mission. The Bodofa Camp is expected to be a landmark initiative to rejuvenate the union’s base and deepen its impact among the youth.