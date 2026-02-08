Never too late: Nalbari octogenarian completes second postgraduate degree at 86

Nalbari, Feb 8: An 86-year-old woman from Barnodi village in Assam’s Nalbari district has emerged as a powerful example of lifelong learning, earning admiration after completing a postgraduate degree in Assamese from Gauhati University.

Sarojani Bhagawati, an octogenarian whose academic journey defies conventional notions of age and education, recently cleared her postgraduate examinations, reinforcing the belief that learning has no age bar.

Speaking after receiving her examination results, Bhagawati expressed quiet satisfaction and reflected on her return to academics after decades devoted to family responsibilities.

“I feel truly happy and fulfilled today. After my father’s death and years of household responsibilities, my mind was restless. I wanted peace and purpose, and returning to my studies gave me both,” she said.

This is not her first academic milestone in later life. At the age of 72, Bhagawati had earlier completed a postgraduate degree in Political Science, reflecting her sustained commitment to education despite personal and social challenges.

Despite the challenges associated with advancing age, Bhagawati remained disciplined in her academic routine, dedicating long hours to reading, revision, and engaging deeply with Assamese language and literature.

Her achievement has resonated widely, inspiring students, educators, and families across the state. Many have hailed her journey as a reminder that education is not confined to youth but is a lifelong pursuit driven by curiosity and determination.

Bhagawati’s story stands as an enduring message that intellectual growth has no deadline, and that the desire to learn can flourish at any stage of life, regardless of age or circumstance.