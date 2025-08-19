Netaji statue to be unveiled at Silchar’s Rangirkhari on Aug 31, CM Sarma to attend

Silchar, Aug 19: Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, who is also the convenor of the 'Silchar Netaji Murti Nabanirman o Sthapana Committee', on Sunday announced that the much-awaited unveiling and formal reinstallation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's new statue at Rangirkhari will be held on August 31 at 4 pm, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attending the event as the chief guest.

Chakraborty said that along with the reinstallation of the statue, the entire Rangirkhari point has undergone significant beautification work to give the historic site a dignified and modern look. The footpaths on both sides of the road have been reconstructed with tiled flooring, and modern railings has been added to make the area pedestrian friendly and more accessible for devotees and visitors. Decorative lighting and landscaping have also been carried out to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings.

"Netaji's statue is not just an addition to the town's landscape but a symbol of our collective respect and remembrance of his sacrifice and vision for India. That is why, along with the statue, we have tried to give the entire area a facelift, so that it h landmark and proud spot for Silchar," the MLA said.

The statue has been sculpted by the renowned Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, who is celebrated for creating several iconic national sculptures. He is scheduled to reach Silchar on August 30, the MLA informed. The pedestal work is in its final stages, he added.

Cabinet Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, along with Lok Sabha MP Parimal Suklabaidya and Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, will join the Chief Minister at the event. Senior officials, community leaders, and hundreds of citizens are also expected to participate in the grand unveiling ceremony, the legislator informed.

The media briefing, held at Gandhi Bhawan here on Sunday, was also attended by Uttam Kumar Saha, co-convenor of the committee along with other members who expressed confidence that the upgraded Rangirkhari circle will soon emerge as a cultural and civic landmark in the town.