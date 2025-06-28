Nestle India to train 2,500 street food vendors in several districts of Assam

Guwahati, June 28: Expanding the geographical footprints of project ‘Serve Safe Food’, Nestle India has continued its collaboration with Food Safety, Assam, and National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) to train over 2,500 street food vendors in Kamrup (Metro), Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Cachar, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Nagaon.

Project ‘Serve Safe Food’ has already benefited over 92,800 street food vendors across 26 States and four Union Territories by educating vendors on health, hygiene, safe food handling, waste disposal, and entrepreneurship. The training programme equips vendors with requisite knowledge to improve food handling practices.

Anupam Gogoi, Food Analyst, Commissionerate of Food Safety, Government of Assam said, “Assam’s food is an integral element of its rich culture. We aim to take it to everyone, residents and tourists alike. I am grateful for the collaboration between National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), Food Safety, Assam and Nestle India in Assam, which is empowering street food vendors in the State through Project ‘Serve Safe Food’ by upskilling them on food hygiene and safety.”

Taruna Saxena, head of sustainability and societal initiatives, Nestle India said, “At Nestle India, we are consistently trying to improve food safety environment by going beyond the quality and safety of our own products. Project ‘Serve Safe Food’ empowers street food vendors by upgrading their skills through relevant training on hygiene and food safety practices. This helps to improve their awareness around food safety and hygiene.”