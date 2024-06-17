NE’s first fuel depot operated by prisoners to come up in Assam’s Barpeta

Guwahati, June 17: In a pioneering initiative aimed at the rehabilitation and skill development of wrongdoers, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) and the Assam prisons department are set to establish Northeast India’s first fuel depot to be operated by convicted prisoners.

This fuel depot will be located on the premises of Barpeta district jail, marking a significant step towards integrating inmates back into society through meaningful work experience.

The project has progressed swiftly in recent months, with IOC completing a comprehensive survey of the allocated plot. Plans are also under way to set up another prison-run fuel depot in Golaghat, indicating a broader strategic effort in the region.

Sources close to the development revealed that the idea originated from a dual objective: to provide inmates with valuable skills and responsibilities while generating revenue for prison department rehabilitation programmes.

“This initiative is part of a larger prison reform effort to equip inmates with skills that facilitate their reintegration into society upon release,” a senior official from the prisons department commented.

“The initiative not only aims to provide technical training but also seeks to instill a sense of responsibility and self-worth among inmates. Inmates with good conduct will be given preference for these roles,” he opined.

Sources informed that initially, the focus will be on training approximately 25 inmates, selected based on their conduct records, in various aspects of fuel depot operations. Discussions regarding logistics, operational frameworks, and training modules are currently under way between the IOC and the prisons department to ensure seamless implementation.

A senior official from Indian Oil, requesting anonymity, expressed optimism about the project’s transformative potential.

“Having recently surveyed the land in Barpeta, we found it suitable for the depot. Now, we await the necessary land documents from the prisons department to commence the setup,” he said, adding that he had a fruitful meeting with the Inspector General of Police (Prisons) recently.

“This innovative collaboration between a public sector giant like IOC and the Assam prisons department is expected to set a precedent in prisoner rehabilitation across Northeast India. With both parties committed to its success, the prison-run fuel depot project holds promise for both the inmates and the community,” said another IOCL official.

-By Sanjoy Ray