NEP 2020 adding fillip to research, innovation: VC of Assam University, Silchar

Silchar, July 29: The National Education Policy (2020) presents and well-knit framework for promoting research and innovation in higher educational institutions and it visualizes a robust research ecosystem in the country, said Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University Silchar.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the completion of the first year since the NEP 2020 was implemented, Prof Pant said, “the NEP 2020, an outcome of the people’s aspirations, is both revolutionary and evolutionary in its nature. India is emerging as a strong global power and the NEP 2020 is an attempt to instill confidence to the people of the country and youth in particular. Under the policy, research intensive universities for adding fillip to more research and innovation activities will be coming up and we are also looking forward to witness this shift. In the recent times, as many as seven patents have come to our university and over 1000 research papers published in reputed journals last year and I am happy to say that we are doing an excellent and impressive progress with research oriented activities.

It may be mentioned that among the patents awarded, a patent titled Indian Patent System and method for development of Kluyverasp based bioinoculant/bioformulation of black rice (Patent no.437464) has been awarded to the research group of Prof. Piyush Pandey, Head, Department of Microbiology, Assam University for the development of a bacteria based bioinoculant for black-rice.

Further, Prof Pant informed that the NEP 2020 is a policy framed for boosting women empowerment and expressed confidence that the structure will help the students to become financially self reliant. “Assam University Silchar now has 52 percent girl students as compared to 48 percent boys studying in the institution,” the vice-chancellor said. Hr informed that proper route map was designed to make smooth implementation of the NEP 2020 at the affiliated colleges and now gradually the issues are being streamlined.