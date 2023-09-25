Negligence by Pathshala municipality results in man's serious injury

Guwahati, Sept 25: In a shocking incident that unfolded on Monday at the town center of Pathshala, a 74-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a sewer.

The incident has raised questions about the negligence of the Pathshala municipality, prompting local residents to take to the streets in protest.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered severe injuries as a result of the fall and was immediately rushed to Pathshala Hospital in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the man fell from an uncovered sewer in the town center.

Many locals have expressed their outrage, blaming the Pathshala municipality for failing to address this safety hazard despite repeated complaints from the community.

As news of the incident spread throughout the town, residents mobilized and gathered on Pathsala College Road to voice their grievances. The protest, organized to demand accountability from the municipal authorities, has disrupted traffic in the area.

The local police are present at the scene to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of municipal authorities ensuring the safety and well-being of their residents.