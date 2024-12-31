Neglected Gauripur children's park awaits revival amid public outcry

Gauripur, Dec 31: The historic children's park of Gauripur, situated on the west bank of the Mahamaya tank, is presently in a moribund stage. Due to the negligence and irresponsibility of the Gauripur Town Committee, the park is now at the edge of death. The town committee established in 1917 is one of the oldest town committees in the State.

Late Parasuram Dubey, chairman of the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority renovated the park by spending more than Rs 12 lakh several years ago and after the renovation, the park was opened by Banendra Kumar Mushahary, the then MLA of Gauripur LAC in a ceremonial meeting presided over by late Parasuram Dubey. The park was beautifully provided with several play tools for the children.

Several passages were constructed and flower tubs were also installed along both sides of the passages. In a resolution, the meeting held on the occasion handed over the charge of the park to the town committee and requested the authority of the town committee to look after the park. It was decided to keep the park open every day in the afternoon so that the children of the culturally rich town could come and play.

Presently, the park has turned into a grazing ground for stray cattle. In 2020, the State government sanctioned Rs 90 lakh for the development of the historic Mahamaya tank with railing and lighting and the plan includes the beautification of the children's park. The local MLA Nizanur Rahman laid the foundation stone of the work on January 24, 2021, with the Gauripur Municipal Board being the executive agency. But nothing has been done to date except some works in the Mahamaya tank.

The people of the greater Gauripur area have urged the state government to look into the matter and direct the authority concerned to execute the work with immediate effect without further delay.