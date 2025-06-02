NEEPCO must explain if at fault, says CM Sarma during Lakhimpur flood visit

Guwahati, June 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) must provide a proper explanation if found responsible for the flooding in parts of Lakhimpur district.

Speaking to the press after visiting flood-hit areas in the region, Sarma said, “I had a discussion with NEEPCO officials at the airport. We will investigate the matter, and if they are found guilty, they must offer a clear explanation.”

The Chief Minister directed officials to strictly follow standard operating procedures while releasing water from reservoirs downstream.

He also confirmed that immediate repair work will begin on the breached embankment in Amtola, which was submerged following the release of water from NEEPCO’s Panyor Hydro Electric Plant.

“From tomorrow, repair work will start. After the monsoon ends in September, we will undertake permanent restoration of the embankment,” he said.

Sarma assured that the government would provide comprehensive assistance to affected residents.

“Whether people have lost houses, livestock, or fishery assets—we will help everyone. The government stands with the affected families,” he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta during the visit.

Earlier, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and local MLA Manab Deka were deputed to assess the situation on the ground.

The flood, triggered by the sudden release of water from NEEPCO’s plant on Friday evening, has claimed two lives and affected 243 villages.

Among the worst-hit areas are No. 1 Dejo Pathar, Pachnoi, Na Bhagania, and Deobil, where residents fled in haste, leaving behind belongings and food grains swept away by rising waters.



