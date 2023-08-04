Need for intensifying Primate Conservation in South East Asia stressed at Assam University

Silchar, August 4: In a bid to spread awareness on the need for intensifying Primate Conservation across South East Asian landscape, the Department of Ecology and Environmental Science, Assam University Silcharr organised a seminar on ‘Is there any future for proboscis monkeys in Indonesia?”

In the session chaired by Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, noted Czech primatologist and conservationist Dr Stan Lohta was invited to deliver the talk on the subject.

Dr Lohta is currently employed as a research scientist at the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague and Usti nad Labem Zoo in Czech Republic. In his address, Dr Lohta said, “Proboscis monkey is a highly charismatic species of primate endemic to the island of Borneo. However, it is also one of the fastest disappearing species of mammals on this island. Their lowland riverside and coastal habitat is highly preferred by another primate species, the humans. It is being constantly lost due to expansion of aquaculture, oil palm plantations, housing and industry.”

“A team of international scientists and local citizens has been fighting for almost 20 years to save one of the largest populations of this species in Balikpapan Bay. This population counts almost 4,000 individuals,” he further asserted.

In the presence of around 150 members from the varsity teaching and non teaching fraternity, students and the research scholars, Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice-chancellor of the university shared his experiences on primates recalling his early days spent in Uttarakhand and also in Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged upon the need of primate conservation along Northeast India.

Prof Parthankar Choudhury, Dean, E. P. Odum School of Environmental Science, Assam University, Silchar, who spoke on the need for intensifying Primate conservation across south east Asian landscape and his involvement with Dr Lohta for the same.

Dr. Panna Deb, Faculty, Center for Biodiversity and Natural Resource Conservation, Dept. of Ecology anchored the session which concluded with vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Tapati Das, HoD-in-charge, Ecology & Environmental Science Department.



