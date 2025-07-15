Nearly half of Assam faces drought-like situation, threatening Sali crop cycle

Guwahati, July 15: Nearly half of Assam is reeling under drought-like condition, which is likely to affect monsoon-reliant agriculture activities, particularly the sali crops.

Till July 13, around 12 districts have reported "largely deficient" monsoon rainfall, while another 12 were marked as rain 'deficit' districts by IMD, notwithstanding an early monsoon onset this year. According to the IMD classification, 'largely deficient' rainfall means when the actual rainfall departure from normal ranges from minus 60 to mi-nus 99 per cent, while 'deficient' is when the departure is between minus 20 to minus 59 per cent from normal.

Western Assam bore the brunt of a weak monsoon, with many districts reporting over 70 per cent deficit rains in the one and half months of monsoon season.

Bajali (minus 83 per cent), South Salmara (minus 80 per cent), Darrang (minus 79 per cent), Nalbari (minus 73 per cent), Baksa (minus 70 per cent), Barpeta (minus 75 per cent), Bongaigaon (minus 63 per cent), Dhubri (minus 69 per cent) and Chirang (minus 61 per cent) are among the worst-hit.

The rain deficit in eastern Assam districts has been less comparatively, but the over-all monsoon deficit so far in the State has been minus 40 per cent. In its long range forecast, the IMD had predicted below normal monsoon rainfall in Assam this year.

The prolonged dry spell and insufficient irrigation facilities are having direct impact on farmers.

"Eighteen districts of the State experienced deficient rainfall in July, a crucial month that typically marks the start of a robust agricultural cycle.

This month is ideal time for transplanting sali rice seed-lings. High yielding, photo-sensitive rice varieties must be transplanted within this period to achieve optimal yields. If the dry conditions persist and lead to delayed transplantation, the flowering of the crop could be negatively affected due to shorter day length," said Dr Rajib Lochan Deka, head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Assam Agriculture University (AAU).

He said that forest ecosystems, biodiversity reserves, livestock, and the fishery sector are also quietly enduring the consequences of the ongoing dry spell and rising temperatures.

Agriculture department officials said reports are being called from the districts and an advisory being prepared with the inputs from AAU.

According to the IMD's extended range rainfall forecasts, the rainfall situation is expected to improve from the last week of July onwards.