Nearly 1,000 km of embankments built in five years across state: Pijush Hazarika

Silchar, March 4: Claiming a major transformation in Assam’s flood management framework, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday said the state has witnessed an unprecedented overhaul in embankment construction and flood-control infrastructure over the past five years.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Silchar to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on March 14, Hazarika stated that the State Government has undertaken extensive expansion and strengthening of embankments across Assam.

The minister said that when the present government assumed office, several vulnerable stretches across the state either had weak embankments or lacked protection altogether.

“In five years, we have constructed nearly 1,000 kilometres of new embankments. This marks a significant shift in our flood management strategy,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the tenure of the Indian National Congress government, Hazarika claimed that although embankments were built earlier, the pace was slow and stretched over decades.

“We have delivered in five years what previously took much longer. The difference lies in planning, technology and execution,” he remarked.

Highlighting technological interventions, the minister said the government introduced geo-tube and mega geo-tube technology to reinforce embankments before laying soil structures.

“The embankments we have constructed are far stronger and scientifically designed. They are built to withstand heavy pressure and are far less prone to breaches,” he said.

However, Hazarika acknowledged that several old embankments, including those constructed decades ago, require urgent strengthening. He assured that over the next five years, the government would prioritise reinforcing these ageing structures using advanced techniques.

“There has been visible change on the ground, but we are committed to making Assam’s flood management system more resilient. Strengthening old embankments and ensuring long-term environmental stability will remain our focus,” he added.

Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, and Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty accompanied the minister during the visit.











