NE Y20 conclave to begin at NIT Silchar on Aug 25

Silchar, Aug 24: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar and Assam University Silchar are all set to host the four-day North East Y20 conclave from Friday.

Elaborating on the arrangements to the media on the eve of the event, Prod Dilip Kumar Baidya, director of NIT Silchar and Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice-chancellor of Assam University said that both institutes have collaborated to host this all important event, the ramifications of which would be vital for the youth of the region.

“The event also marks the celebration of the three-year anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is just the beginning of collaborative efforts of both the institutions and we are elated to join hands to organise this major event in Silchar. We hope that at the end of the four-days which is aimed to empower the youth, our youngsters will find a new dimension towards leading the future in a better and purposive manner,” the heads of both the host institutions maintained. Prof Baidya informed that the event is being co-organised by NIT Agartala NIT Arunachal Pradesh, NIT Manipur, NIT Mizoram, NIT Nagaland, NERIST Arunachal Pradesh and CIT Kokrajhar in association with organizing partner Think India. The conclave is supported by the DONER Ministry and Research & Infrastructure System for Developing Countries (RIS) New Delhi. Besides this, SBL, IOCL SBI Mutual Fund and others are also sponsoring the event.

The event is expected to witness the presence of esteemed Union & State Ministers including Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan, MoS for External Affairs and Education, Government of India, B.L. Verma, Honourable Minister of State for DONER, GOI, Temjen Imna Along, Honourable Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Nagaland, and many other respected dignitaries. Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary DONER Ministry will preside over a special session "Understanding the catchment of River Barak.” Authorities of both the institutes have sought cooperation from the people of Barak Valley in making the event successful.