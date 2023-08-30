NE India's 2nd electric bus charging station at Biswanath gathers dust

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 30: Abandoned among weeds and garbage, Northeast India’s second electric bus charging station remain in a defunct state, as residents fear that the station would soon turn into a hub of illegal activities in Biswanath.

Constructed at a cost of over one crore in Biswanath by the Assam State Transport Corporation, the bus charging station was inaugurated on January 25, 2021 with great pomp and splendour by MP Pallav Lochan Das.

Moreover, two electric buses which were bought at a huge cost have turned into empty vessels due to lack of charging.

The pollution-free buses were brought by the ASTC for the convenience of the people which could cover a distance of 120 km. However, the inability of the authorities to maintain the buses or the charging station has turned it into a shelter for insects. Wild grass has also grown around the charging station’s compound.

The poor state of the buses and the charging station due to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities is a stark example how the public money from the exchequer is grossly wasted.

Reacting sharply to the utter deplorable condition of the charging stations, various organisations of Biswanath have threatened to launch a strong movement with the cooperation of the people if this station is not made functional at the earliest.

“We were elated when the charging station was inaugurated as the public would have been benefitted from the initiative. However, since last several months the buses are lying here in a defunct state. It seems like none of the concerned authorities are bothered about the dilapidated condition of the station here. May be few days later they will put the buses for auction. We urge the transport department as well as Assam Chief Minister to take heed of the situation and initiate immediate measures and operate the buses at the earliest," said a member of Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad.

The locals fear that the place which now looks like a haunted place will soon turn into a hub of illegal activities.

“At a time when the authorities talk about pollution free India, the condition of the charging points tells a different story. A glittery inauguration is not sufficient it is also necessary to maintain the buses and the station for the benefit of the public,” said a resident.