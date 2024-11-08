NDA will sweep victory in all 5 by-polls in Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

Chirang, Nov 8: Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday claimed that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep victory in all five by-poll-bound constituencies.

On the sideline of campaign for United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma for Sidli assembly constituency, Sonowal said that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is on the path of development by establishing peace and the NDA has made progress by coordinating.

On being asked about slow development in the constituency, the Union Minister said, “The works are underway to develop the constituency. It is the NDA’s motto to develop each and every corner of the nation.”

While addressing a massive rally, Sarbananda Sonowal assured the people of Basugaon that he will discuss with Railway Minister to arrange for train stoppage at Basugaon Railway Station to facilitate travels for the people of region.

Meanwhile, UPPL chief Pramod Boro highlighted the peaceful environment of BTR areas during the by-poll election atmosphere.

“Several people including senior journalists have told me that people have come out in the election campaigns and rally compared to previous years. This is because we are living in a peaceful environment now. Earlier, violence was reported during by-polls under Bodoland People’s Front ruling. People cast their vote under constant pressure and fear. After our party was voted to power in last assembly elections, no violence was reported,” Pramod Boro said.

He exuded confidence that UPPL will sweep victory by a huge margin.