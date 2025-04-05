NDA sweeps Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Polls, wins 33 of 36 seats

Guwahati, April 5: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delivered a resounding victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, clinching 33 out of 36 seats as per results declared by the Assam State Election Commission, on Friday evening.

While the BJP secured six seats on its own, its ally — the Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti — emerged as the dominant force, bagging 27 seats.

Two Independent candidates won, while the Congress managed to win just a single seat, highlighting a sharp decline in its presence in the tribal council.

The BJP won from the following constituencies - Kothakuthi (02), Agia (15), Bondapara (22), Bamunigaon (30), Silputa (35), and Joyramkuchi (20), the last being uncontested.

Among the notable winners was Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha of the Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti, who retained his stronghold in the No. 7 South Dudhnoi council constituency.

Rabha secured 7,164 votes, trouncing Congress candidate Sanjib Kumar Rabha, who managed only 1,593.

Reacting to the results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media and congratulated the people of the council.

"Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities. NDA has won 33/36 seats,” he wrote.

Polling was held on April 2 across Goalpara and Kamrup districts, where the council is spread.

Voter turnout was impressive, with 69.08% recorded in Goalpara and 67.55% in Kamrup. A total of 2,54,996 voters were registered in Goalpara and 1,67,536 in Kamrup.

The decisive win is expected to boost the NDA's morale and electoral momentum ahead of the two-phase Panchayat polls scheduled for May 2 and 7.