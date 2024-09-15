NDA alliance gears up for Sidli by-poll with new coordination committee

Chirang, Sept. 15: Three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party–Liberal (UPPL) - have formed a joint coordination committee to oversee the execution of strategies ahead of the Sidli Assembly constituency by-poll, on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of district and mandal-levels leaders of the three parties at Chhapaguri in Chirang.

The attendees of the meeting also included Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal; Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro; Kokrajhar MP Jayanta Kumar Basumatary; Deputy Chief of BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary; Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy and five executive members of BTR, among others.

“The BJP, UPPL, and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) has formed a coordination committee today. There is a lot of enthusiasm amongst the members of the three parties and we have decided to get together to fulfil our goal of seeing our candidate shine in the by-poll,” said Minister Singhal.

Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro described the meeting as highly productive. “The Minister (Singhal) joined us to discuss our plans for the elections,” Boro said.

He added that while unofficial coordination meetings had happened before, this was the first official gathering. “Today marked the beginning of our formal discussions. The work will commence soon, with participation from everyone, from grassroots levels to top officials,” Boro added.

Meanwhile, when asked about the fatal eviction drive in Sonapur that saw the death of two alleged illegal-settlers, Singhal assured that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will never take any step that jeopardises the rights of indigenous people.

“The Himanta Biswa Sarma government will never take any step that will hurt the sentiments or violate the wellbeing and rights of the indigenous people,” Singhal stressed.

The Minister further added that if there are any groups that are intending to do that, “they will be dealt with an iron hand”.