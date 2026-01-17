NCST seeks report on 18,000 bighas in Karbi Anglong after cancelled solar project

Hojai, Jan 17: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought a detailed status report from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on nearly 18,000 bighas of land earlier allotted to the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) for a proposed 1,000 MW solar power project at Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong district.

The direction was issued during a hearing held on Thursday, even though the large-scale solar project has been officially scrapped following the withdrawal of a proposed USD 434.25 million loan by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The ADB formally withdrew funding on May 28, 2025, after the Government of India withdrew its financing request on May 23, citing sustained objections and formal complaints raised by the Indigenous Peoples Party (IPP).

During the proceedings, the NCST expressed concern that despite the abandonment of the project, the 90-year land allotment agreement between KAAC and APDCL remains legally valid. The Commission identified the unresolved status of the land as the central issue requiring immediate clarification.

APDCL informed the Commission that, in view of the withdrawal of international funding, the issue should be treated as closed. However, IPP president Rajen Timung strongly contested this position, stating that cancellation of the project does not automatically cancel the land lease or protect indigenous land rights.

Timung further informed the Commission about reports suggesting that APDCL has entered into a joint venture agreement with Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to develop a 500 MW solar project on the 8,000 bighas of land in the same area. As per the proposal, NLCIL would hold a 51 per cent stake, while APDCL would retain 49 per cent.

Taking serious note of these submissions, the NCST directed KAAC to submit a comprehensive report detailing the current legal status, usage, and future plans for the land at its next final hearing.

The IPP has alleged that any such projects could displace over 1,500 tribal families, raising grave concerns regarding land rights, consent, and the protection of Scheduled Tribe interests in Karbi Anglong. It was also recorded that the principal cecretary of KAAC was absent from the hearing after seeking exemption on personal grounds.

The Commission’s move makes it clear that despite the project’s cancellation, land-related issues and tribal safeguards in Karbi Anglong remain under close scrutiny.





