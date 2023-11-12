NSCN (KYA) cadre held in Assam’s Tinsukia

Guwahati, Nov 12: An active member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang Yung Aung) was apprehended in Assam’s Tinsukia district by security forces. This was confirmed by Indian Army officials on Sunday.

According to sources, a joint operation was conducted by the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Police in the Tipong area of the district, where they apprehended the NSCN (KYA) cadre involved in numerous acts of unlawful activities.

The security forces recovered one assault rifle and war like stores from his possession.

Taking to X platform, the SpearCorps Indian Army posted, “Troops of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy in a joint operation with @assampolice apprehended one NSCN(KYA) cadre active since 2007 in general area Tipong, in Tinsukia District, #Assam. Apprehended individual was involved in numerous acts of unlawful activities. One Assault Rifle and War Like Stores recovered.”