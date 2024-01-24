NCP alleges Assam CM creating obstacles in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a development on Wednesday, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of impeding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in the state.

Clyde Crasto, the spokesperson of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), stated, "By creating obstacles on every step of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is showing the world just how brave Rahul Gandhi is and how he is fighting for the betterment of the people of India."

A First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for "wanton acts of violence," as confirmed by CM Sarma on Tuesday, The Chief Minister had earlier instructed the Director General of Police to initiate a case against Gandhi, citing provocation of the crowd after a clash erupted between Congress workers and the police on the outskirts of Guwahati. The situation remains tense as political tensions escalate in the region.

