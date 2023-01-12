NCHAC sets to dedicate ‘Ranachandi Madaikho’ park to public

Haflong Jan 12: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) is all set to dedicate the Ranachandi Madaikho or Temple park at Maibang in Dima Hasao district with grand opening ceremony

Maibang once the capital of Dimasa kingdom, 16th to18th century, will once again see a major facelift with inauguration of the temple park also popularly known as Maibang stone house, since the Autonomous council have decided to enhance the tourism potential of Maibang when it embarked to develop a plot of land of over 18 bighas near the temple.



The land came into existence after the river course is changed and subsequent beautification work was carried out. A recreation park with Dimasa cultural motifs and symbols, historical figures, vast greenery along with other amenities has been developed in the park.

Visitors can have a beautiful view of the Ranachandi Madaikho or temple surround by lake from there. Even railway passengers passing through Maibang can have a glimpse of the mesmerizing park from railway bridge.



This beautification drive will provide employment to the youth of the area as there would be an increase in visitors’ footfall. Home stays, tourist guides, cultural programmes, ethnic food stall, handloom and handicraft huts, trekking and a host of other income generating opportunities could spring up.



Maibang means ‘plenty of rice’ is recognised as the cradle of Dimasa civilisation, culture and heritage. The serene Mahur River, meandering along the fertile plains of Maibang remains testimony to one of the proud remnants of Dimasa history and heritage.



The township is located around 50 kilometers off Haflong, the district HQ of Dima Hasao. During autumn and winter the town is thronged by tourists. Maibang has a Railway station and the four lane National Highway no 27 connecting Maibang with Cachar district and also Guwahati, the state capital.



At least 20-30 thousands persons are expected during the two days ceremony which will includes book release traditional/folk singing, musical instruments, quiz, sports competition etc. followed by a cultural nights.

