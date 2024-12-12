NCC cadets from Northeast gearing up for Republic Day 2025

Jorhat, Dec 12: The ongoing preparations of the cadets of the NCC Directorate, North-eastern region at the NCC Academy at Garmur here to participate at the Republic Day Camp 2025 to be held in New Delhi in January next, was reviewed by the additional director general (ADG), NCC (North- eastern region) Major General Gagan Deep, on Sunday and Monday.

An official of the 64 Assam Battalion, NCC, Jorhat in- formed that altogether 150 cadets from across the north- eastern region are undergoing training at the NCC Academy here since the past several months.

The official stated that the review by the ADG primarily focused on evaluating the region's readiness, including the cadet training process, logistical support, coordination among various states and precision to ensure that the cadets are fully geared up for the prestigious event.

In addition, the review also encompassed the cultural and regional representation that the North-east contingent brings to the parade. The NCC aims to showcase the rich cultural diversity of the region, and cadets are encouraged to demonstrate regional pride while maintaining the unity and harmony that the nation stands for, Cultural programmes and performances are also key aspects of the preparations.

The ADG commended the cadets for demonstrating immaculate marching, synchronized drills, team work and a strong sense of camaraderie and patriotism and motivated them to keep pushing their limits to achieve further excellence and give the impeccable performance during the Re- public Day 2025 in all facets.

It may be mentioned here that from this year, the NCC Directorate, North- eastern region commenced its preparations for Republic Day Camp participation of cadets from the NER Directorate by conducting inter-battalion and inter- group competitions to select the most meritorious cadets amongst the seven states of the region.

The training process involved mustering of potential cadets and conducting synchronised drills, physical fitness sessions, and mock test by expert trainers from various wings of the armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force with special attention to enhancing leadership qualities and teamwork, which are central to the NCC.

