NCBC chief reviews pleas of seven Assam groups seeking entry to central OBC list

Guwahati, Nov 28: Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, on Thursday held a public hearing where representatives of seven communities submitted their demand for inclusion in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The seven communities are Bishnupriya Manipuri, Bhar/Rajbhar, Newar, Bhujel, Sabar, Satnami and Kiran Sheikh.

The demands of these communities have been noted, Ahir told the media after the public hearing.

'These communities have already been added to the state OBC list and the process of including them in the central list has also been initiated', the chairman said.

There are certain Supreme Court directives regarding the guidelines and parameters to be followed for including them in the central list and only after checking all related documents can they be included, he said.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has also expressed the desire that those communities in the state OBC list should be included in the central list, Ahir said.

'We assure him that it will be done soon', he added.

'The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us constitutional rights to carry forward the task but we have to check the necessary papers first', he said.

Hearing was also held on the demand of Motok and Moran communities who claimed that they are different tribes

Ahir also called Sarma and the duo discussed steps to strengthen social justice and inclusive development.

