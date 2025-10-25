NC Hills Council CEM accused of issuing death threat; audio clip goes viral

Haflong, Oct 25: With Assembly elections drawing closer, the political temperatures is rising fast in the hill districts of Assam. In fact, the chief executive member (CEM) of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Garlosa, has once again become embroiled in controversy – this time, he is accused of issuing death threats to one N Jaylal Khelma.

An audio clip allegedly containing the threat has gone viral on social media platforms. According to reports, Jaylal has already lodged an FIR against CEM Garlosa at the Umrangso Police Station.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the Dima Hasao District Congress Committee held a press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan here on Thursday. The Congress unit’s vice president, Aripam Boro, media convener Nelson Riame, and former executive member Rathindra Thaosen jointly addressed the media and condemned in unequivocal terms the alleged threat by the CEM .

“CEM Debolal Garlosa holds a constitutional post. Apart from ensuring development, maintaining peace and order in the district is also his foremost duty. But how can law and order be upheld if such a person issues death threats to others?” questioned Aripam Boro. He added that not only Jaylal Khelma but his family, too, had received threats.

Nelson Riame claimed that this is not the first time such allegations have surfaced against the BJP-led Council head. “On July 25, CEM Debolal Garlosa had also allegedly threatened to kill Ripunjay Langthasa of Maibang,” he stated.

During the press meet, Aripam Boro also lashed out at the BJP government over the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg and alleged a cover-up. “The government had promised a fair probe but handed the case to the CID, making no progress whatsoever. Why is the investigation not being transferred to the CBI? Even after being in power both at the Centre and in the State, the BJP is resorting to street protests instead of ensuring justice. The Chief Minister keeps saying ‘Don’t politicise Zubeen’s death’, but the public can very well see who is actually doing politics,” Boro remarked.

Turning to alleged irregularities in the education sector, Aripam Boro highlighted the case of Rupali Langthasa, a BJP councillor and BEd student at the Kalachand DIET in Maibang. “The principal allegedly manipulated the admission list by including names of low-scoring candidates while genuinely meritorious candidates were ignored. Education must remain free from politics,” he remarked, while also demanding that the admission list concerned should be cancelled and admissions made purely on merit.

While concluding the press conference, Boro voiced serious concerns about the law-and-order situation in the district. Referring to a kidnapping case during Durga Puja, he said, “A young woman from Sontila, Haflong, was abducted in broad daylight during Durga Puja. She was found unconscious the next day, yet the police have failed to arrest anyone. This reflects the grim state of law and order in Dima Hasao.”

