Nazrul Haque from Karimganj receives best Indian fish farmer Award

Hailakandi, Nov 22: A progressive fish farmer from Karimganj district, Nazrul Haque, has received the prestigious Best Indian Fish Farmer Award.

Nazrul Haque is a resident of Alekhargul, around 5 kms from Badarpur town. The award is instituted by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Hyderabad.

The Union minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, was present at the event of World Fisheries Day on Tuesday at Science City of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Nazrul Haque received the award in the category of best performing inland fish farmer in the fisheries sector and was also given rupees one lakh cash and a citation.

Nazrul Haque went into the venture of fish production immediately after passing out of graduation without wasting time for government job. He expressed satisfaction after receiving the award and urged the young generation to adopt scientific fish production for economic self sufficiency.

It can be mentioned that the NFDB came into exist in the year 2006 to enhance fish production and productivity in the country and to coordinate fishery development in an integrated and holistic manner.











