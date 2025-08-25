Navagraha, astrology & culture unite in Assam’s historic Gandhia

Nalbari, Aug 25: Founded during the reign of King Nagakshar, Gandhia village in Nalbari district is regarded as one of Assam’s most ancient and historic centres of astrology, devotion, and cultural heritage. Today, it is known as the home of the state’s second Navagraha temple, continuing to thrive as a hub of faith, scripture, and diverse art forms.

Located about 70 km northwest of Guwahati and 18 km west of Nalbari town, Gandhia is adorned with numerous age-old temples and monasteries. Among them, the Navagraha Temple holds a place of distinction, attracting devotees from across Assam and beyond.

Alongside this temple, the village houses shrines dedicated to Goddess Mansa, Goddess Kali, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Shiva, giving the village a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

“Our village has long been known as a centre of astrological studies. For generations, scholars have pursued astrological research here, and even today the practice continues with dedication,” a member of the Navagraha temple committee said.

The history of Gandhia is steeped in legend. Once surrounded by gardens of fragrant flowers, the village is believed to have derived its name from the sweet fragrance (gandh) that once filled the air.

King Nagakshar, who also built the Bilveswar Temple in Belsor, is believed to have founded the village with the guidance of Bhimbar Deuri, a renowned scholar from Cooch Behar.

Over the centuries, Gandhia grew into a well-established centre of astrology and spirituality. In 1551, Chintamoni Mahaprabhu, a Vaishnavite saint of the Chaitanya tradition, visited the village after founding the Raumari Sattra in South Kamrup. He resided at the Allibari Sattra of Gandhia, leaving behind a lasting spiritual imprint.

A new chapter began in 1988 when the All Assam Brahmin Mahasabha session was held in Gandhia. Following this, the tradition of the Navagraha Mahayajna was initiated, leading to the construction of the present Navagraha Temple in 1991 by the village’s astrologer-scholars. Since then, regular worship and rituals dedicated to the nine celestial deities have been held without interruption.

Today, Gandhia’s Navagraha Temple is recognised as Assam’s second, after the famed one in Guwahati. Unlike the Guwahati temple, which houses symbolic pillars, Gandhia’s temple enshrines sculpted idols of the nine deities, making it unique.

Every Saturday, special graha pujas are performed, with devotees offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being. Public donations and government support over the years have helped transform the temple into a beautifully developed spiritual centre.

With the Navagraha Mahayajna held annually and devotees arriving in ever-growing numbers, Gandhia has become a beacon of cultural and religious harmony. The village remains a respected seat of astrological learning, and the coexistence of Shakta and Vaishnavite traditions reflects the unity of Assam’s diverse spiritual heritage.